HARVEY, La. — A man is dead after deputies found him partially submerged in a Jefferson Parish drainage canal with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says the man was found after deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Glasgow Drive in Harvey.

The man partially submerged in a drainage canal near Brown Avenue and Lane Street.

"The victim was found to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds that are believed to have caused his death," a statement from the JPSO said.

The man has not been identified, and authorities say there are no suspects or motive at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the JPSO homicide section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

