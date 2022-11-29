Marrero Catholic Church pastor Fr. Jimmy Jeanfreau dies in woodworking accident

Jeanfreau was a pastor at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marrero.

MARRERO, La. — Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marrero, died in a woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus on Tuesday, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's office said that Jeanfreau, 60, had sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe, which is a machine that rotates wood for shaping.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office had received a call at about 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday reporting a medical emergency on church campus. Jeanfreau was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The campus includes not just the church, but the Immaculate Conception School.

"It is with great sorrow that I share the news of Father Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr.'s death. Our beloved pastor died in a tragic accident sometime last night and was found this morning by ICS staff," school Principal Kim DiMarco said in a letter.

No foul play is detected. The school plans to make counselors available for staff, faculty, and students for the rest of the week and will hold a prayer vigil at 6:00 p.m. for the church.

Jeanfreau was ordained as a priest in 1992. He was a member of numerous New Orleans area churches.