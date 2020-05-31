Marrero demonstrators block major roadway in protest of recent JPSO deputy-involved shooting

An eyewitness at the scene said she saw at least 50 deputies at the scene. A Facebook live video showed multiple JPSO vehicles at the protest.

NEW ORLEANS — Protesters in Marrero blocked a major roadway Saturday night to demonstrate frustrations with police brutality in Jefferson Parish and elsewhere.

The demonstrators blocked the Westbank Expressway at the ground level near Ames Boulevard, prompting Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies in riot gear to respond.

JPSO spokesman Captain Jason Rivarde said the roadway was blocked more than once for a few minutes, and while Eyewitness said two demonstrators were arrested, the protest was peaceful.

An eyewitness at the scene said she saw at least 50 deputies at the scene. A Facebook live video showed multiple JPSO vehicles at the protest.

"Everyone was here to represent Modesto, the young man who was killed earlier this week. They were just here to show their love and support," an eyewitness at the scene said. "There was a lot of anger — a lot of frustration going on, so everyone came out to march for him today. After the march was over, There were many who stayed behind to peacefully protest, and when police showed up, people adhered to the instructions that the police officers gave.

While the protest took place at the same time as others elsewhere in the New Orleans area and across the country in the name of George Floyd who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, this protest was more focused on a recent JPSO deputy-involved shooting that killed 35-year-old Modesto Reyes.

Demonstrators at the scenes told WWLTV that they were skeptical of JPSO's official narrative of the shooting.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto has said that Reyes led deputies and was shot after he tripped, fell, and pointed a gun at police.

