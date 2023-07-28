Fisher Middle-High School returns to newly renovated, temporary campus

Nearly two years after Hurricane Ida devastated the Lafitte community, teachers and students have a place to call their own.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARRERO, La. — Nearly two years after Hurricane Ida devastated the Lafitte community, teachers and students have a place to call their own.

While Leo Kerner Elementary School students will return to their permanent Lafitte campus next month, 6-12 graders at Fisher Middle-High School will be housed in a newly renovated, temporary campus in Marrero.

Fisher Principal, Sirena Wurth, is excited to welcome students to the new location.

“I feel like it’s like the curtain coming off," Wurth said, “We’ll be able to make this our own in a lot of ways for the foreseeable future, and I think that’s what a lot of folks are really craving is that sense of home.”

Since the storm, Fisher students were housed in a building on John Ehret's campus.

“So much gratitude for the Ehret folks," Wurth said.

Wurth said the Fisher staff is looking forward to having more space and teachers have already started setting up their classrooms.

“We went from two hallways to now six buildings," Wurth said, “The modulars have a ton of room.”

The building was designed with the Gators in mind. There is purple and gold tile and Gators on the wall.

The kitchen is brand new and so is the gym.

“All brand-new appliances. Our cafeteria manager is so excited," Wurth said, “We’ll be able to have basketball games and volleyball games.”

As for the permanent Fisher site in Lafitte, Jefferson Parish Schools is still waiting on a decision on what will be covered by FEMA reimbursement.

“I know the district is meeting with them weekly, with FEMA," Wurth said.