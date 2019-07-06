METAIRIE, La. — The D-Day anniversary carries extra significance because that generation of veterans is vanishing by the year, and in some cases, by the day.



One D-Day veteran watched Thursday's ceremony on TV from his home in Metairie and gave us his perspective on what the day means to him.

Clarence "Mac" Evans was only 17 when he got out of the Higgins Boat on Omaha Beach 75 years ago. Thursday at 92, he watched the commemoration ceremony from his home.

"Well I understood where all those guys were coming from, you know," said Evans.



In 2002 he made his first trip back to Normandy. Since then, he's been 14 times.

"Well it wasn't easy, but it's just go back to pay my respects to people that didn't come home."

A few years ago, France honored him with its highest honor for his service. Like so many World War II veterans, he is humble and didn't want to talk about that, or his Purple Heart, or the war.

"I'm not going to talk about that." When asked if it was just too hard, he replied, "Yeah. I quit talking about it because I get upset."



But Mac did impart what he's learned, to the young.



"Well the sacrifices that was made for the liberty that they have today, to do things that they don't want to do anymore," said Evans. "They're not being taught. They're being brain washed. When you can't speak freely at a university, that's a college or universities where that's for the exchange of ideas."



He's been interviewed by the History Channel and knows there are fewer and fewer D-Day landing veterans to tell their stories.



"We're passing away at 360 a day, so my time's coming very quick." When asked if he thinks of himself as a hero, he answers "No. I just did what I was trained to do. I was no hero."

Thank you for your service and my freedom, Mac.

Evans remembers getting paid $50 a month when he enlisted and having gone through the depression, he thought it was a fortune.