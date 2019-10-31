METAIRIE, La. — One person was killed and another wounded in a double shooting in Metairie Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the two unidentified victims were shot around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Laurel Street.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.