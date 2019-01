HARVEY, La. — Storms that moved in across the metro area Saturday morning caused a downed power pole with a transformer in Harvey.

The downed line was found in the 200 block of North Friendship Drive.

According to Harvey fire department officials, the pole snapped in half and the top portion of the pole fell on a fence in the backyard of a home.

Entergy was notified of the downed line and arrived on scene.

No injuries or damage from the downed line was reported.