'Save Grace King' Students walk out of class to save their school

The proposed plan would call for Grace King High students to be split between Bonnabel High and Riverdale High while Haynes Academy would relocate to the campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — Students at Grace King High School in Metairie briefly walked out of class on Wednesday to protest proposed changes that would close eight schools across Jefferson Parish.

Earlier this week, a third-party consultant recommended that the Jefferson Parish School Board close Grace King High, Gretna Middle, G.T. Woods Elementary, Helen Cox High, Joshua Butler Elementary, Mildred Harris Elementary and Washington Elementary.

The proposed plan would call for Grace King High students to be split between Bonnabel High and Riverdale High schools while Haynes Academy would relocate to the Grace King High campus.

The recommendations come after the school board said enrollment across the district had plummeted. The school will vote to adopt all or parts of the plan on April 5.

Mario Oliney has a teenage son who plays sports at Grace King High. He says the closure makes no sense and is unfair to parents and students.

"Transitioning to a new team with other players that are already solidified at their school, its difficult for other kids coming in to try and make the team," Oliney said.

While Wednesday's protest was brief, photos show a large turnout of students at a grassy breezeway of the school. Students were heard shouting "Save Grace King" and some made protest signs.

In this video shared with @WWLTV by a Grace King senior you can hear them chanting, “Save GK!”



The protest was brief and students are now back in class. More at noon on Channel 4. pic.twitter.com/HcHBOWAnfr — Lily Cummings (@lilyrcummings) March 29, 2023