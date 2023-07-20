Metairie mom arrested after 1-year-old needs Narcan for second time in 2 months

Both times the child was brought to a fire station to be revived. The second time, the child tested positive for fentanyl, according to NOLA.com.

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie mom was arrested and booked for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after firefighters had to use Narcan to revive her 1-year-old daughter for the second time, according to a report on NOLA.com.

Tina Burton, 40, was taken into custody Monday at her home and was in court Thursday for a bond hearing in the case.

NOLA.com reported that a judge set her bail at $25,000. Court records indicated that the child tested positive for fentanyl after firefighters revived her with Narcan on June 22.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Sergeant Brandon Veal told NOLA.com that the child was hospitalized after her mother sought help from the Third District Volunteer Fire Department in the June incident.

Toxicology tests on Burton showed that she was positive for heroin, fentanyl, amphetamines and other drugs, NOLA.com said authorities told them.

According to Veal, Burton had brought the child to the same firehouse seven weeks earlier when she also had to be revived with Narcan. That time she tested negative for opiates, according to Veal.