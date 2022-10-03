Caluda's making special Ukraine king cakes to raise money for aid

Each cake is sold for $30 and 100% of the proceeds are being donated to World Central Kitchen to provide food and relief for Ukrainian people.

HARAHAN, La. — A New Orleans-area bakery is showing its solidarity with the Ukrainian people with a uniquely New Orleans way: King Cakes.

Chef John Caluda at Caluda’s King Cake in Jefferson Parish says they are thrilled by the community’s response to their gesture to support for their Ukraine king cake. Each cake is sold for $30 and 100% of the proceeds are being donated to World Central Kitchen to provide food and relief for Ukrainian people.

Volunteers and chefs at World Central Kitchen are providing fresh hot meals to families fleeing violence in Ukraine as well as residents still in the country.

Caluda said that the first batch of king cakes sold out in just 10 minutes. He’s already donated the first check for $1,200, and he says he will continue to donate the organization as much as possible.

The bakery will ship out many of the special king cakes on Thursday. If you are interested in buying one, you can order them every Wednesday and can expect them to be out for delivery on Thursdays.