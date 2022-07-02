Woman critical after house fire in Kenner

Authorities say she has severe burns and is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

KENNER, La. — A 57-year-old woman is in stable, but critical condition with critical burns to her body, and carbon monoxide poisoning after being pulled from the home by neighbors Monday morning in the 3700 block of California Avenue.

"It's extensive damage to the inside of the structure," said Terence Morris, Kenner City Fire Chief.

Smoke was seen billowing from a house around 7:30a.m. Those nearby called 911, and shortly after, firefighters filled the street to get the blaze under control.

"Heavy smoke, flames through the roof," described Morris.

Before crews got there, there was concern about the woman, who lived in the house alone. Several people noticed she wasn't outside, and rushed to the house to alert her.

Neighbors saw what was happened and sprung into action. They banged on the door to try and get her to come answer. When there was no response, they forced themselves inside and pulled the lady out to safety.

"We pulled her out, she was burned, she had soot still on her body," described Nathan Hassel.

Hassel was one of those neighbors. He said the woman was unconscious, but did what he could to help get her out.

"You never know what you're going to do until you're in that situation," he said. "I saw some smoke, called 911, there was some other guys banging on the door, so we went in and we got her. She, I guess, was trying to get to the door and didn't make it."

Hassel was quick to praise the fire department for its quick response. At this time though, he's just worried about the woman's recovery.

"I hope she'll be alright," he said. "I've known her a long time, ever since I was a kid. In this neighborhood we all look after each other."

Family we spoke with didn't want to go on camera, but say those neighbors are now family. Because if it wasn't for their brave actions, their loved one wouldn't have made it out alive.