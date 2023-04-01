Krewe of Endymion confused and concerned about potential changes to Mardi Gras parade route

“The amount of camaraderie, socializing, the fabric that basically is New Orleans would be lost and that’s really sad,” Orleans Ave. neighbor Kris Schmolze said.

NEW ORLEANS — For many Mid-City neighbors, eliminating the first 8 blocks of the Krewe of Endymion parade along Orleans Avenue would be like Mondays in New Orleans without red beans and rice.

“This is where they have the crowd,” Orleans Ave. neighbor Ronnie Weisler said. “This is where the people come. This is where the activities are at. This is where the party is at.”

In October, the city announced the shortened Carnival parade routes from 2022 would continue for another year.

That’s because of lingering manpower shortages at the NOPD.

Under one scenario, Endymion’s traditional starting point on the edge of City Park would have been moved to Carrollton Avenue, chopping off the entire Orleans Avenue part of the route.

Endymion organizers and the NOPD were expected to meet on Wednesday night to come up with a plan to keep the first 8 blocks of the parade.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mayor Latoya Cantrell seemed confident an agreement could be reached.

“Endymion is going to have its traditional route,” Cantrell said. “The New Orleans Police Department as we get closer to and as they continue to have their planning meetings, more will be revealed to the public.”

Neighbors are also optimistic.

Weisler has his Endymion mask and Mardi Gras decorations ready to go.

“We put the joker on here and we put the big giant Carnival face on here and I put garland all around it and we hang beads on it and trinkets on it,” he said.

Schmolze has plans to touch up his Carnival décor as well.

“I’m so excited to make a new house float and get everything started all over again,” he said. “Hopefully, people will be here to see it.”

Endymion officials say the krewe will likely have to hire police officers from outside agencies to handle the Orleans Avenue portion of their parade route.