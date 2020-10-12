'Violent street gang' busted in Terrebonne Parish; 8 arrested, 4 sought

“These individuals chose to tell their story through violence in broad daylight,” Sheriff Soignet said.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Eight people are in custody following an investigation in a violent street gang in Terrebonne Parish, Sheriff Tim Soignet announced on Thursday.

Soignet said the arrests are a culmination of work by the newly formed TPSO Gang Investigation Team that was created after a shooting at a Sonic on July 19, 2020. The sheriff said saw first hand that multiple shootings involved the same group of individuals when he was a uniform commander before becoming sheriff.

The gang unit team, incorporating members of the detective bureau and narcotics division, began identifying key members of the “Bag Chasin’ Babies”, which also identified as the “Schriever Gorillas.” Sheriff Soignet said the gang was connected to multiple shootings throughout Terrebonne Parish.

“These individuals chose to tell their story through violence in broad daylight,” Sheriff Soignet said.

Grand jury indictments and arrest warrants have been issued for the following individuals:

Arrested:

Armonte Davis, 19 - Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, 2 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder; 5 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property; Possession of Unidentifiable Firearm Arvonte Davis, 19 - Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, 2 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder; 5 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property; Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana Ahcory Davis, 17 - Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, 2 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder, 2 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property Xavier Walker, 22 - Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, Attempted Second Degree Murder; 2 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property D’ND Wright, 19 - Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, Attempted Second Degree Murder; 3 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property Travon Taylor, 19 - Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession with intent to Distribute CDS I Trevonte Walker, 19 - Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity Koby Starks, 21 - Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation

Wanted:

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to call the TPSO at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crimestoppers at 800-743-7433

Travis Mart Jr., 21 - Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Attempted Second Degree Murder Raymond Celestine, 19 - Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation Daquan Sylvester, 19 - Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation Chad Alex, 20 - Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Unidentifiable Firearm

