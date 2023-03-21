Former Lockport mayor arrested, accused of malfeasance in office

73-year-old Edward Reinhardt is accused of falsifying community service documents for several individuals beginning in 2019.

LOCKPORT, La. — Authorities in Lafourche Parish say a former mayor of Lockport was arrested on Tuesday, accused of falsifying community service reports while in office.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 73-year-old Edward Reinhardt is accused of falsifying community service documents for several individuals beginning in 2019. Reinhardt reportedly signed paperwork falsely claiming that court-ordered community service hours had been completed.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Reinhardt was taken into custody on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said he was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on a charge of malfeasance in office. His bail was set at $25,000.