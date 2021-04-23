Lawsuit filed against Seacor claims company put 'money over the safety and lives of the men onboard'

Hannah Daspit, whose husband Dylan Daspit is still missing, claims the vessel sailed despite a warning of tropical storm force winds.

NEW ORLEANS — The first lawsuit has been filed in the Seacor Power tragedy.

The wife of a crewmember presumed dead in the capsizing filed it, accusing the ship's owners of violating federal maritime law and gross negligence.

The lawsuit accuses Seacor of "putting money over the safety and lives of the men onboard."

Daspit is seeking more than $25 million in damages in the lawsuit.

Of the 19 men onboard the Seacor Power, six have been rescued and six have been found dead. Seven men remain missing, presumed dead.

Dylan Daspit is one of those that hasn't been found. His father, Scott Daspit, took the search into his own hands while there was still hope crew members could be alive inside the capsized lift boat.

"Dylan's a good son, my firstborn. He's got the spirit to make it, but I'd just like to know. If he's on the water, I'm going to find him," Daspit said.



