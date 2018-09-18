Police say a garbage collector was killed when a pickup crashed into a garbage truck in Terrebonne Parish Tuesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on LA 24 North near Technology Lane in Gray, La. Investigators say 45-year-old Gerald Houston was operating the controls on the side of a stopped garbage truck when he was struck by a pickup driven by 26-year-old Dylan Morris.

Houston suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. Morris and the driver of the garbage truck were wearing a seatbelt and were not hurt.

LSP said impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but initial investigation indicated that Morris was “driving fatigued” before the crash.

The investigation continues.

© 2018 WWL