1,100 Terrebonne Parish residents are still in temporary housing 2 years after Hurricane Ida

Parish President Gordon Dove said as a whole, recovery has been swift, but for some, getting assistance has been slow.

Example video title will go here for this video

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Two years after Hurricane Ida devastated her home, 72-year-old Claudia Rieves spent the anniversary cleaning up.

“You know I do what I can do by myself," Rieves said, “It took me over a year just picking up shingles.”

The Houma home is still covered in a blue tarp after it suffered extensive wind and water damage.

Rieves said she couldn't afford home insurance at the time. After living with family for several months, she's now in a rental home.

“I take things day by day, and each time, I take two steps forward, I go three back. There’s always an obstacle for me to climb over," Rieves said.

According to Terrebonne Parish, around 1,100 people are still living in temporary housing parish-wide.

Parish President Gordon Dove said as a whole, recovery has been swift, but for some, getting assistance has been slow.

“We came back quick. Our economy’s quick. Our numbers are, you know, Terrebonne is financially, fiscally sound. Our biggest thing is getting the money from FEMA," Dove said.

On Tuesday, Rieves followed up on her application for assistance from Restore Louisiana, a federal grant assistance program for Louisianans impacted by storms in 2020 and 2021.

Rieves is hopeful that Restore Louisiana can renovate her home, and she's not giving up.

“I’m not. I’m not I’m doing what I have to do," Rieves said.

Terrebonne Parish encourages residents who are in need of resources for housing or demolition to call parish administration. They can connect you to the correct office.