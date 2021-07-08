Three arrested after police chase through Raceland

Deputies received a call that people inside a burgundy car were brandishing firearms and causing a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant in Matthews, La.

RACELAND, La. — Authorities say three Raceland men are now in custody following a car chase last month in Lafourche Parish.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says the chase began on June 15 after deputies received a call that people inside a burgundy car were brandishing firearms and causing a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant in Matthews, La. Deputies en route to the scene saw the car driving on Louisiana Highway 1 near Highway 182 and tried to stop it.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car refused to stop and led deputies down several Raceland streets before abandoning the car and running away on Garden Street. Deputies say one of the occupants, later identified as 22-year-old Jamyren Richard, was carrying a rifle. The unmanned car continued driving until it crashed into a ditch.

Deputies apprehended 20-year-old Ta’Corein Jones shortly after. Deputies say he had marijuana and MDMA pills in his possession. Richard was later found at a home on St. Louis street and was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says it obtained a search warrant for the home and found an AR-15 inside which they believed to be the gun Richard was seen carrying.

Jones and Richard were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Jones was booked for possession with intent to distribute MDMA, marijuana possession, resisting an officer and firearm charges. He was released on June 16 after posting $36,000 bail. Richard was booked on outstanding warrants for gun theft and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Deputies booked him on an additional gun charge and resisting an officer. His bail was set at $126,500.

Investigators say they identified 22-year-old Tyrese Thomas as the driver of the car during the chase and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 6, LPSO deputies found Thomas at his home and took him into custody. Deputies searched his home and found a handgun. He was also booked for aggravated flight from an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bail was set at $35,000.