Looking for a flu shot in N.O.? Here is a list of vaccination events

NEW ORLEANS — To help combat this year’s flu season, the New Orleans Health Department has partnered with different organizations and community partners to offer free flu and COVID-19 shots to children and adults.

NOHD has been hosting several events and will host two mass vaccination events.

On Saturday, November 12, at the Milne Recreation Center - 5420 Franklin Avenue from

10 AM - 2 PM

a $20 gift card will be given to individuals who get a vaccine

Vaccines will be available to all who are eligible and meet the requirements.

Flu shots are available for adults and children ages seven and older

The new COVID-19 Pfizer booster will be available for individuals 18+

If you miss the event at Milne Recreation Center there will be another event at Joe Brown Park Recreation Center Gymnasium, 5601 Read Blvd., on Saturday, November 19, from 10 am to 2 pm.