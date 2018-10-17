BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

(three, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)

Pick 3

3-7-3

(three, seven, three)

Pick 4

5-2-4-5

(five, two, four, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:

Click here to find the latest Powerball winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Lotto numbers

Click here to find the latest Easy 5 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Pick 4 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Pick 3 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Mega Millions winning numbers

© 2018 WWL