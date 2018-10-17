BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
03-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5
(three, forty-five, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)
Pick 3
3-7-3
(three, seven, three)
Pick 4
5-2-4-5
(five, two, four, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:
