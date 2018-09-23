These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Powerball

24-61-63-64-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5

(twenty-four, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)

Easy 5

16-21-27-32-35

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $480,000

Lotto

10-12-17-20-28-37

(ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $303 million

Pick 3

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

Pick 4

6-0-9-5

(six, zero, nine, five)

For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:

Click here to find the latest Powerball winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Lotto numbers

Click here to find the latest Easy 5 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Pick 4 winning numbers

Click here to find the latest Pick 3 winning numbers

© 2018 WWL