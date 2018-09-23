These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Powerball
24-61-63-64-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5
(twenty-four, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)
Easy 5
16-21-27-32-35
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $480,000
Lotto
10-12-17-20-28-37
(ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $303 million
Pick 3
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
Pick 4
6-0-9-5
(six, zero, nine, five)
For more results from the Louisiana Lottery’s website see below:
Click here to find the latest Powerball winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Lotto numbers
Click here to find the latest Easy 5 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Pick 4 winning numbers
Click here to find the latest Pick 3 winning numbers