Louisiana DPS suffered data breach of third-party administrator exposing heath info of 80,000 inmates

Any state or pre-trial inmates who received off-site medical care from Jan. 1, 2013 to July. 7, 2022 may have had their health info exposed.

LOUISIANA, USA — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has learned about a cybersecurity breach at a third-party health administrator that led to the exposure of health information of about 80,000 inmates over a nine-year period, according to a press release.

The press release states that state and pre-trial inmates who received off-site medical care from the time frame of Jan. 1, 2013 to July 7, 2022 may have had their personal health information exposed.

This resulted from two file directories from third-party administrator CorrectCare being breached, which was initially discovered on July 6, 2022. The Department's electronic health record was not affected.

As CorectCare only processes claims from inmates who received off-site medical care, onsite inmates did not have any of their health information exposed.