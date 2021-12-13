Louisiana non-profit sending aid to tornado victims

You can drop off donations at two different locations. 26012 Highway 42, in Holden or 123 South Pine St. in Independence.

INDEPENDENCE, La. — Two local non-profit organizations came together Monday to help those impacted by devastating and deadly tornadoes in the mid-south.

Inside of a warehouse in Independence, volunteers were busy preparing supplies to send to the impacted areas. New Life Missions is a relief organization, they collect donations all year around so they can be ready to give when disaster strikes. When the tornadoes hit over the weekend -- the team got working.

“People are hurt. I mean we go through it here so we know,” said the director of New Life Missions, Duncan Freche.

While New Life Missions collects and stores the supplies that have been donated, another non-profit called Transport Ministries, trucks everything to the disaster zone. The group bought a semi truck last year and got a trailer donated so they could bring necessities to Hurricane Laura victims. They did the same for Ida and now they are helping again. On Monday, an entire truck load left for Kentucky.

“Blankets, tarps, bleach, cleaning supplies, flooring whatever they need to get back,” said the founder of Transport Ministries, James Sparacello.

The groups say they will keep sending trucks as long as they have donations but they need your help, especially with things like bottled water, diapers, wipes and toiletries.

“We do take donations. We don’t make any money off of this. The money that we do receive is the maintenance on the truck, the fuel and the insurance,” Sparacello said.

You can drop off donations at two different locations. 26012 Highway 42, in Holden or 123 South Pine St. in Independence.