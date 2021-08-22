Man found fatally shot in car parked at New Orleans East apartment complex, police say

When NOPD officers arrived at the apartment complex they found the victim wounded by gunfire inside a car.

NEW ORLEANS — First responders at the scene of a Saturday night shooting in New Orleans East said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was dead before he could be taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Officers with New Orleans Police Department's Seventh District were dispatched to a parking lot at the Carmel Brook apartment complex in the 12300 block of N I-10 Service Road.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where the wounded man was found for emergency medical treatment, but the victim died.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time," an NOPD spokesperson wrote. "The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause death."

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call Homicide Detective Christian Recile, who is in charge of the investigation, at 504.658.5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867