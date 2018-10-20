New Orleans — New Orleans -- A man was shot multiple times late Friday night in New Orleans Central Business District. Police said he died at the scene.

According to NOPD officials, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Carondelet Street after shots were reported in the area. Police found the victim near the intersection of Carondelet and Canal.

Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

