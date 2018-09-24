The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left one man injured.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of Chimney Wood Lane.

Police say when the man returned home he was involved in a confrontation with someone else and was shot once in the right leg. It is not clear what led to the confrontation.

The man arrived at the University Medical Center by private conveyance.

Additional information from NOPD has not been released at this time.

