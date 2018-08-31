A man suspected of killing an 83-year-old grandfather by stomping his head dozens of times in suburban Houston was arrested Friday on the north shore after a brief standoff.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Silvano Echavarria, 23, was found at a home in the 60000 block of Monique Road in Lacombe. He was being held in the St. Tammany Parish jail, records show, after he surrendered. He was awaiting extradition to Harris County, Texas.

Echavarria was wanted on a count of capital murder, said Vance Mitchell, a spokesman for the Pasadena Police Department.

Authorities said Echavarria stomped Pedro Munive’s head 74 times, punched him 25 times and left his lifeless body in the parking lot of a Pasadena, Texas, apartment complex on Aug. 5.

Officers on patrol found Munive next to his car, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Mitchell said there was no apparent motive for the attack. “It seemed to be unprovoked,” he said.

Munive’s grandson, Mario, told KTRK-TV in Houston that his grandfather was picking up cans in the parking lot of his apartment complex when he was attacked.

“He was an amazing person, and it’s truly said to see that he went out this way,” Mario Munive told the TV station.

© 2018 WWL