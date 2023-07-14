Massive power outage in New Orleans leaves 11,000 customers without electricity Entergy says

“We are aware of an outage at a substation. Crews are on-site and making repairs as quickly and as safely as possible,” Entergy says.

NEW ORLEANS — A massive power outage left tens of thousands of residents and businesses in New Orleans without electricity Friday morning.

According to Entergy New Orleans’ outage map, at least 11,000 Entergy customers are without electricity.

Most of the outages appear to be in the Uptown area along Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street and across Central City.

“We are aware of an outage at a substation impacting approximately 11,000 customers. Crews are on-site and making repairs as quickly and as safely as possible,” Entergy New Orleans told WWL-TV. “At this time, we anticipate the majority of customers to be restored by 9 a.m. and all customers to be fully restored by 10 a.m.”

At this time it is unknown what caused the power outage.