NEW ORLEANS -- It's a saying you always hear: Never forget your roots. Strong words Percy "Master P" Miller says he never forgets especially when it comes to his hometown.

"This is everything for me when we talk about New Orleans. This is where I'm from. This is my people," Miller said.

Tonight, Master P, along with dozens of other celebrities like his son Percy "Romeo" Miller Jr. and rapper "Bow Wow" put on their basketball shoes dribbling and dunking for a great cause.

"The stars are coming out to ball for scholarships for inner city kids in the city of New Orleans. I made it. And, hopefully that'll inspire other kids to know that they can make it too," Miller said.

"I remember being a little kid when I first became Little Romeo and Pops said none of this doesn't matter if you don't give back," Miller Jr. said.

Even if they didn't play, other celebrities like Angela Simmons, daughter of rap legend Rev. Run from RUN DMC sat on the sidelines, showing New Orleans how much they care.

"It's just important in general to have a heart to give. To do for others, and it's really special when you go back and do something for the people you grew up with and around," Angela Simmons said.

Master P used his celebrity basketball game to also address something deeply personal for him, the imprisonment of his brother and fellow rapper Corey Miller, also known as "C-Murder."

Miller, who is now 47, was convicted in 2002 for the shooting death of 16 year old Steve Thomas during a nightclub brawl at the now closed "Platinum Club" in Harvey. Miller has been in prison since 2009.

One of the witnesses who identified Miller as the shooter recently admitted in an affidavit that he lied when he took the stand. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the developments, citing a policy against discussing unresolved legal matters.

Master P is calling for his brother's release and says he's innocent.

"This is a big thing for us. It's no more witnesses. Everybody re-canted their stories," Miller said.

Miller says his brother's incarceration has been rough on his entire family.

"We're holding in there because, you know, it's even harder for the other family that loss their son. You know he told me, he said, 'you know what, I may have made some mistakes in my life, by what I named myself and my music,' but, he's innocent and that's all that matter," Miller said.

Miller's attorney filed court documents to seek a hearing and Miller's release, but there's no timetable as to when the court will rule on that request.

An attorney representing the victim's family said Thomas's parents find the recent revelation in the case disturbing.

Last month, they said Thomas would've turned 33, which makes these recent developments even more difficult for them.

Their attorney also believes these recent developments don't raise anything new, and they expect Corey Miller's conviction to stand.

