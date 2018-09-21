NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to social media Friday to post a more inclusive version of the City of New Orleans seal.

"Notice anything different?" the post on Twitter and Facebook asked.

What's noticeable in Cantrell's post is two central figures in the seal have changed color.

On the mayor's Facebook page, comments were generally positive to the change.

"Wow, good on you," wrote Nettie Parker Bauman. "(People of color) have been here since the beginning too! Appropriate."

© 2018 WWL