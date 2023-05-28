Armstrong International sees busy Memorial Day weekend

On Sunday at Armstrong International, many people were flying home from a weekend in the Big Easy.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNER, La. — AAA projects this Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest airports have seen since 2005.

On Sunday at Armstrong International, many people were flying home from a weekend in the Big Easy.

Evonne Vandenberg was celebrating her bachelorette.

“It was a little bit busy going through precheck and everything, but we got through pretty quickly. I understand it’s a little busier today, so we got here a little earlier and we’re excited to get home," Vandenberg said, “Best time ever. We had such a great time and we’ll definitely be back.”

Meanwhile, Andy Bolin was celebrating his bachelor party in New Orleans.

“I’m flying back home to San Diego," Bolin said, “I’m assuming that tomorrow on Memorial Day is going to be a little hectic.”

Meanwhile, Sean Keith was in town from Florida.

“Getting here so far was really easy. Getting out, we’re going to get delayed in Atlanta, unfortunately. So right now, we’re not going to get home until about 1:00 in the morning," Keith said.

All of these travelers are part of the 3.4 million Americans that AAA expects to fly to their Memorial Day destination.

AAA projects that 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 or more miles from home this weekend and that air travel will increase seven percent over last year.

On Sunday, MSY experienced some delays but no cancellations.

Meanwhile, AAA says Memorial Day road trips are up six percent from last year, while the average price of gas is down.

On Sunday night, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Louisiana was $3.14 and the national average was $3.58.