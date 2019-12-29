NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents could've said: Here we go again.

Saturday morning in the Lakeview area, people woke up to find the shattered glass and busted windows of more than a dozen cars that had been broken into.

One of the cars broken into belonged to Spencer Burke's wife.

"When I first woke up, I was just confused, and then I was like 'oh Lakeview.' This has been happening," Burke said. "It's very frustrating, honestly."

Police officers came to Burke's doors around 3 a.m. to tell him his wife's car had been broken into. There were more than 10 car windows busted in the 7000 block of Orleans Avenue, and Burke's wife's car window was one of them.

Lakeview residents told WWLTV reporters that fixing the car windows costs more than the items that were stolen.

"They didn't find anything of value," Burke said. "Come knock on the door and ask for the $500 (rather) than just giving us the headache of breaking our windows and not taking anything."

These break-ins were not the first in the Lakeview area, by far.

Lakeview Citizens Watch member Gino Ascani told reporters he wants real-time, live cameras in the neighborhood.

"It's not a weekly occurrence," Ascani said. "It's a nightly occurrence and in my opinion (the solution) is to prevent it before it happens."

Ascani said he thinks NOPD could work alongside the neighborhood's private security patrol, Lakeview Crime Prevention, to prevent this from happening again.

"If you have officers watching monitors spread out through Lakeview and they see a suspicious car, they can dispatch the officers that are working the detail for Lakeview Crime Prevention," Ascani said.

New Orleans police officers were investigating the latest string of car break-ins in that area, but, as Lakeview residents have said, it happens all the time.