Signs at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and S. Claiborne Avenue are a reminder that a vicious crime outside a strip mall business at the location remains unsolved.

The Crimestoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in the mass shooting is now up to $12,500.

Two gunmen walked up to the location on a late July night and fired into a crowd resulting in three people killed and seven people injured. Of the three people killed was 38-year-old Kurshaw Jackson.

Jackson’s mother, Robin, talked about her son’s death on Tuesday’s Night Out Against Crime.

“People say it was his time. Ain't no such thing it’s your time when someone pull a trigger and kill you. No, it wasn't his time. He was murdered,” Robin Jackson said.

Jackson is one of the organizers of this year’s anti-crime block party at Milan and Magnolia, not far from her home.

“Tonight, I wish and wish each and every day, the person who did this senseless killing come forward,” she said.

Neighbor Joe Peychaud said it’s important for Jackson to be involved in the get-together.

“We want to be supportive. We want to show community support. We want her to know that we're there for her and others who've had such experiences,” Peychaud said.

Police have identified two prime suspects in the mass shooting but have not released their names. They believe it was gang-related, possibly in retaliation for an earlier shooting.

Robin Jackson hopes there will be a time when no other mother has to feel the pain and loss she now endures.

“Stop the killing,” she said.

Paul Murphy can be reached at pmurphy@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL