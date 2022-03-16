New Orleans residents living on toxic landfill score $75 million settlement

Questions remain on how and when the settlement money will be distributed.

NEW ORLEANS — Current and former residents of Gordon Plaza, a New Orleans subdivision built on the site of a toxic landfill, scored a major legal victory on Monday.

Per NOLA.com, Judge Nicole Sheppard ruled on Monday that the 5,000 residents named in a class-action lawsuit are entitled to $75.3 million for emotional distress and property damage.

Sheppard ruled that the Housing Authority of New Orleans and the Orleans Parish School Board bear the responsibility for building two residential communities, Gordon Plaza and Press Park, as well as Moton Elementary School on top of the Agriculture Street landfill.

“This is a big deal for the residents of Agriculture Street... Thirty years down the road, to see this come to an end, it’s an emotional moment,” said Suzette Bagneris, a lead attorney representing residents.

The city declined to say whether or not they will appeal the decision.

The city has prevailed in previous court decisions. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans previously upheld a district court decision that found the city was taking proper steps to protect the health of Gordon Plaza’s residents.