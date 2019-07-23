NEW ORLEANS — Police officials are asking for your help to find a local teen reported missing from his home in Broadmoor for nearly two weeks.

According to NOPD officials, Lamond Payne, 16, was last seen leaving his house in the 4200 block of S. Tonti Street around 4 p.m. on July 11.

He has not been seen or heard from since then, officials said.

Payne has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds. he has a small scar on his forehead.

Officials are asking that anyone with information on Payne's whereabouts call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. You can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.