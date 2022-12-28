NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers

Detectives said that the owner of a residence claimed he had opened fire on an armed home invader.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release.

NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who would later be declared deceased at a local hospital.

The homeowner had allegedly located an armed unknown man inside the residence and opened fire on him.

The homeowner has not been charged at this current time. No other information is currently available, the release said.