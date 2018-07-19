NEW ORLEANS -- Police have recovered a stun gun issued by the department during an investigation into an armed robbery and kidnapping in New Orleans East.

Police said the discovery happened Wednesday while they were searching a Metairie home where three suspects were located in the 4100 block of Rye Street.

The robbery happened July 2, around 1 a.m. in the 5900 block of Boenig Street.

The victim told police he was standing outside of his 2010 black Mustang when someone he didn't know walked up and asked if he wanted to smoke. Then, four to five more people reportedly came out with their weapons drawn and forced the man inside the car. The man was allegedly made to drive to Slidell, where he escaped.

Police said they identified Christopher Jacobs, 18, Payton Jacobs, 19, and Chante Simmons, 20, in connection with the case.

The three were found at the Metairie home, where detectives also found the stun gun during a search.

The day after the robbery, the stolen car was found back in New Orleans East. Police arrested 19-year-old Joshua London in connection with the case at that time.

© 2018 WWL