A crash involving an Amtrak train and an 18-wheeler left one person dead Wednesday afternoon, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Hwy. 51, across from Kent Enterprise.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were 98 passengers on the train at the time of the crash with minor injuries reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details are expected to be released from the sheriff’s office as they become available.

