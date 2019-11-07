TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Nearly 13,500 people lost power Wednesday night around the Ponchatoula area, according to Entergy Louisiana's online outage map .

WWL-TV received a message from a viewer around 3:15 a.m. Thursday that her home east of I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish had been without power since around midnight.

According to the online map , the entirety of Ponchatoula and much of the surrounding area south of I-12 all lost power at once at 12:41 a.m. 13,474 customers were affected as of 3:30 a.m.

"Due to the thunderstorms along with the high winds that have and continue to move through the area we are experiencing numerous outages," Entergy said online.

Officials said power was estimated to be restored to customers by 5 p.m. Thursday, which would make it more than a half day without energy for thousands of residents. The high temperature for the area Thursday was forecasted to be 92 degrees.

Entergy crews were out repairing storm damages early Thursday morning, officials said.

The 5 p.m. estimate was subject to change, dependent on any additional weather impacts.