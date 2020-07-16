2 pedestrians dead after being struck by SUV in Washington Parish

Troopers say the driver was given a breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

BOGALUSA, La. — Authorities say two pedestrians were killed after they were struck by an SUV while walking on LA Highway 1075 in Washington Parish Thursday morning.

Louisiana State Police say the crash, which happened north of LA Highway 1074 around 5 a.m., claimed the lives of 27-year-old Liltricia Lewis and 37-year-old Larshuandra Holmes.

Troopers say Lewis and Holmes were walking southbound on La Hwy. 1075 when they were struck by Nissan Rogue driven by 64-year-old Beverly Blackwell. Lewis and Holmes both received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Blackwell was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash. Troopers say she was given a breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

State police did not say if Blackwell will face any charges. The crash remains under investigation.

