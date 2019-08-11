WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Police are searching for four kidnapped children, taken by their parents after they lost custody of them in court.

According to Sheriff Randy Seal, Joshua and Jennifer Abelseth took their four children, Alyssal Weathers, Noah Weathers, Cayden Abelseth and Lili Abelseth, from their grandparents’ home in Washington Parish and fled the state.

They were last seen in Alabama, in the area of Tuscaloosa or Birmingham. It is now known if they are still there or were just passing through.

Joshua Abelseth and Jennifer Abelseth, who lost custody of their children through court order, took the children from their grandparents’ home.

“It is critical that we locate these children and have them safely returned,” Seal said. “Please help us if you have any knowledge about their actual or possible location so that our investigative division can follow up.”

No further information was immediately available.

If you know their location, please call the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-839-3434.