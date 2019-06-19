AMITE CITY, La. — An Amite High Magnet School football player has died after practice Tuesday night held late to avoid the summer heat.

Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabonna says 15-year-old Terrance Allen was laughing and joking with teammates when he collapsed in the locker room around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that Allen's mom was at the football field waiting to pick up her son when she saw the ambulance arrive.

"I went in there, I saw my child on the floor. They were working on him and all I could say was 'save my child, bring my child back to me," she said.

Paramedics began CPR as soon as they arrived at the school, but Allen died at the hospital around 9:40 p.m.

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron offered his condolences on Twitter.

Police tell WBRZ that Allen had no known medical conditions. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy Thursday morning to determine an official cause of death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.