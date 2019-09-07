HAMMOND, La. — Police have arrested the man they think is responsible for a fatal Friday shooting, Hammond Police Department officials said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on July 5, in the parking lot of Nada Food Mart in the 300 block of East University Avenue, officials said. 41-year-old Michael Cuccia of Hammond was killed.

Upon investigation, police later arrested 37-year-old Timmothy Berry of Hammond. He was charged with first-degree murder, as well as multiple drug possession charges after officers found "a large amount of narcotics" in Berry's home while executing a warrant.

Officials said Berry was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, officials also said, and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 to be eligible for a cash reward.