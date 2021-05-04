Boil water advisory issued for parts of Hammond after break

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice from the Tangipahoa Water System.

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Water System has issued a temporary boil water advisory for parts of the Hammond area on Monday due to a pipe break.

The utility said areas affected by the boil water order are along Morris Road (Hwy 433) including all roads between Bellewood Drive and Highway 190. All roads along Woodscale Road are also included in this order.

Customers should disinfect their water before drinking it - including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth or using it to cook. To do so, boil water for one minute in a clean container after the water has been brought to a roiling boil.

