Popular Covington diner closed after roof collapsed during rain

The fire department said that there were people inside the building at the time of the collapse, but there were no injuries.

COVINGTON, La. — A popular Covington diner and donut shop is closing indefinitely after its roof collapsed during Wednesday’s rainstorms.

St. Tammany Fire District No. 12 shared photos on Thursday of significant damage to the Butter Krisp Diner on U.S. Highway 190. The photo shows large portions of the buildings metal roof that fell on the diner’s bar area.

The fire department said that there were people inside the building at the time of the collapse, but there were no injuries.

A post on the business’s Facebook Page said that the diner will be temporarily closed until further notice.

A line of thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the region overnight.

Last night we responded to a roof collapse at Butter Krisp. The building was occupied but there were no injuries. Posted by St. Tammany Fire District #12 on Thursday, April 14, 2022