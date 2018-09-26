SLIDELL -- Officer Jason Seals, the Slidel Police Officer critically injured in a motorcycle crash, is in stable condition and improving.

According to the Slidell Police Department, doctors are "very optimistic" about Seals' recovery and "giving positive reports every few hours."

Officer Jason Seals was participating in a funeral escort on Highway 190 West around 12:30 p.m. near the Grand Theater when a vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing him to strike the vehicle and be ejected from his motorcycle, according to the Slidell Police Department.

He was immediately rushed to the University Medical Center in New Orleans.

“We are asking for your continued prayers and support. So far, all of your prayers have been answered!” the police department said.

