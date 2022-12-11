Head-on collision kills 24-year-old in Tangipahoa

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday on LA Hwy 445.

TANGIPAHOA, La. — A head-on collision on LA Hwy. 445 in which State Police believe impairment was a factor left a 24-year-old Loranger man dead Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on LA 445 near Gateway Drive.

According to police, Justin Scully was driving north on LA 445 at the same time that Austin Harper was driving south.

Police said that preliminary findings showed that the GMC Acadia driven by Scully crossed the center line into the opposing lane, striking Harper’s Volkswagen Jetta head on.

Harper was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Scully was wearing a belt but sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police said impairment is suspected on the part of Scully. Toxicology tests were conducted.