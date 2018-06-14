COVINGTON – A 25-year-old Folsom man has been indicted by a grand jury in the death of his baby son earlier this year.



Corey Nauck is accused of beating the infant, who had been left in his care at the family’s home on Feb. 26. The child died two days later.

Nauck, was arrested while in Gulfport at a family member's home, a few days after the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the Folsom Police reached out to the sheriff's office for help when a young child was at the hospital with suspicious injuries and in critical condition on Monday, Feb. 26.

The sheriff's office said that Nauck brought his child to the hospital Monday and offered no explanation for the injuries. The infant was airlifted to a southshore hospital and was declared dead on Wednesday.

Sheriff Randy Smith said that Nauck confessed to losing his temper due to the baby's crying and then physically abused the child.

“This was an innocent and helpless baby,” Smith said. “The idea that his precious life was taken by his own father is incomprehensible. Nothing is more horrific than the murder of an infant. I applaud our detectives who investigated this horrendous crime and worked to seek justice for this defenseless baby. Also thank you to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office for their assistance while in their jurisdiction.”

