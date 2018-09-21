A former investigator with the district attorney's office for the 22nd Judicial District on the northshore has been charged with making false statements to federal authorities during an investigation in 2015.

Jeffery B. Montalbano was charged in a bill of information and faces one-count of making false statements.

According to the bill of information, Montalbano met with an FBI special agent and denied that he or an associate of his had ever received money from a third person and also said he had no idea that a federal agent had visited the DA's office to investigate the alleged incident.

The bill states that Montalbano knew the statements to be false because his associate had received payments from the third-party individual and shared the proceeds with Montalbano.

The payment exchanges were apparently made in November and December 2013. Special agents from the FBI visited the DA's office in October 2015 to investigate.

If convicted, Montalbano faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a fine of up to $250,000.00, three years supervised release after imprisonment, and a mandatory $100 special assessment.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery also commended the F.B.I. and U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work. “My office has been cooperating and continues to cooperate with federal authorities,” stated D.A. Montgomery. “Mr. Montalbano no longer is employed at the District Attorney’s Office, having resigned on April 9, 2018.”

