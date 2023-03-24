800 homes without water in Covington after fiber installer breaks line

COVINGTON, La. — Water District No. 3 in St. Tammany Parish is currently under a system-wide outage.
A fiber installer broke a 4-inch water line along the Tchefuncte Drive System, according to the Water District No.3 Chairman/ Secretary Brian Swindell.
Swindell said on Facebook that the pumps were able to keep up for several hours while contractors attempted to isolate the leak, but both the tower and ground storage tank ran too low levels.
The area will be under a boil water advisory until early next week.
Water district 3 includes all Riverwood subdivision and Riverwood East subdivision.